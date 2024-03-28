Traders Purchase Large Volume of Medical Properties Trust Put Options (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 79,390 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 59,876 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,565,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,112,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,401,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

