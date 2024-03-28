Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 361,338 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total transaction of 101,208.14.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR traded down 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,710,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,701. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on KULR Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KULR Technology Group

About KULR Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.