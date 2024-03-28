Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 361,338 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total transaction of 101,208.14.
KULR Technology Group Price Performance
KULR traded down 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,710,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,701. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on KULR Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KULR Technology Group
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KULR Technology Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.