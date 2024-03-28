TD Cowen Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $140.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $147.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $4,840,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

