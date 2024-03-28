Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the February 29th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,655.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Up 4.0 %
OTCMKTS SURDF traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.
