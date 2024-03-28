Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$10,002.24 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$10,002.24.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13.

Sierra Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:SMT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,352. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

