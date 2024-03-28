Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

FNDX stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

