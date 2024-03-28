Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.09. 534,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.