Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 12-Month High at $563.15

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $563.15 and last traded at $561.77, with a volume of 122781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

