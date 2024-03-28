Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RSGUF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
