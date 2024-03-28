Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RSGUF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

