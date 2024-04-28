Golden State Equity Partners Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 0.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.41 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

