Golden State Equity Partners Has $3.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $510.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

