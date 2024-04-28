Sonen Capital LLC Sells 433 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sonen Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,731,000 after buying an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,209,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 475,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $192.50 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average is $170.44.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

