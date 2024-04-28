Sonen Capital LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

