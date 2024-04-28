SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

