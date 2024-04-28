Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 30,090 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

