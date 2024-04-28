Golden State Equity Partners Buys 5,225 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $431.00 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.40.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.