PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.