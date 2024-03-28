Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $444.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,160,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,583,781. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.08 and a 200 day moving average of $399.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

