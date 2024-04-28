fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Get fuboTV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on fuboTV

fuboTV Trading Up 1.5 %

fuboTV stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $42,226.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 1,536.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 170,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 43.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.