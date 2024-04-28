Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $132.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.41.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

