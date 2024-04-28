Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Rises By 33.6%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Trading Up 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:PMETF opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.29. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.38.
About Patriot Battery Metals
