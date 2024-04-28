JMP Securities Boosts Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $78.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,385.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at $570,385.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

