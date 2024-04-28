Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Enova International Stock Performance

Enova International stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 10.27. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

