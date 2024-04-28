Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $83.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Shares of FTV opened at $75.97 on Thursday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

