Evercore ISI Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $178.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.00.

EGP stock opened at $155.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $5,223,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

