Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

