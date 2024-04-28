Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.89

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.89 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 249.80 ($3.09). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.05), with a volume of 4,689,490 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.77) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Kingfisher Trading Down 0.0 %
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
