Barclays Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Danaher by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after buying an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

