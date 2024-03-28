Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 731 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $692,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.39. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $116.95.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

