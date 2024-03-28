Next Level Private LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $779.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $740.93 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $334.58 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $727.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.01.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

