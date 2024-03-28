Myro (MYRO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $252.61 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Myro has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Myro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Myro has a total market cap of $252.61 million and $42.67 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro was first traded on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.2427637 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $48,664,782.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

