MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 177 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.17. 63,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,619. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

