Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the February 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 462,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,329. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.