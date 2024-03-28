IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,336,000 after acquiring an additional 705,565 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 544,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,918,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.33 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.