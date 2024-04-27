State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,112 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

