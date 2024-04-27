2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

TWOU stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 225,253 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 58,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

