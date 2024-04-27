T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.98. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,180,319 shares of company stock worth $1,002,629,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

