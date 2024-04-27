Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.