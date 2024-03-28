IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IUSG stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
