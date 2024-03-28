GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHGGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $52.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million.

NYSE:GHG opened at $3.06 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

