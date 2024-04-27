Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.26.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
Shares of BILI stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
