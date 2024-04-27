Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

