Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 75,663 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $836,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.95. 772,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.