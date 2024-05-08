Howard Coleman Acquires 35,000 Shares of Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIPGet Free Report) insider Howard Coleman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,790.00 ($32,311.26).

Teaminvest Private Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Teaminvest Private Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teaminvest Private Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

About Teaminvest Private Group

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

