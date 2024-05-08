Compound (COMP) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $461.16 million and $30.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $56.83 or 0.00090882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,501 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

