International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.130-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0 million-$701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.3 million. International Money Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13-2.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 313,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

