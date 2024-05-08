WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE WOW traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 794,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,486. The company has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WideOpenWest

About WideOpenWest

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.