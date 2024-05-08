AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of AT&T worth $848,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 133,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,506,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,498,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

