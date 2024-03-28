IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,525 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

