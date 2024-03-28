High Note Wealth LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.