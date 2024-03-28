Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.86. 1,310,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,180,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
